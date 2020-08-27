Nicole Kidman gives very rare interview about her two children with Tom Cruise The Big Little Lies star shares Bella and Connor Cruise with her ex-husband

Nicole Kidman very rarely speaks about her two grown up children, Isabella, 27, and Connor, 25, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

But the Big Little Lies star gave a glimpse into the lives of her oldest two kids in an interview with Vanity Fair in April 2019.

She said of Bella – who resides in London with husband Max Parker: "Bella lives just outside London. You know, she really feels more English."

"We lived there for Eyes Wide Shut, Mission Impossible and The Portrait of a Lady. They both had English accents when they were little." Connor, meanwhile, lives in Miami and works in the music industry.

Nicole Kidman with oldest children Bella and Connor

Like their dad Tom, Bella and Connor practice Scientology and Nicole has previously spoken out about her children's beliefs.

She said: "They are adults. The are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them.

Nicole shares two younger daughters with husband Keith Urban

"And I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe – that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here.

"I think that’s so important because if that is taken away from a child, to sever that in any child, in any relationship, in any family – I believe it’s wrong. So that’s our job as a parent, to always offer unconditional love."

The Big Little Lies star with daughters Sunday and Faith

The Others actress also shares two younger daughters with husband Keith Urban – Sunday, 12, and Faith, nine.

Both her little girls play musical instruments, and Nicole revealed that she is trying to steer them away from technology. She told Vanity Fair: "They don't have a phone and I don't allow them to have an Instagram. I try to keep some sort of boundaries."

She paid tribute to her daughters while accepting her Best Actress Award for Big Little Lies at the 2017 Emmy Awards. "I am also a mother and a wife. I have two little girls, Sunny and Faith. This is yours," she said.

Nicole has been enjoying spending quality time with her family in lockdown

"I want my little girls to have this on their shelf and to look at it and go, 'Every time my mama didn't put me to bed, it's because of this.'"

More recently, Nicole opened up about her family's time in lockdown together, revealing that she had been enjoying the simple things in life, such as getting up to make breakfast for her girls.

In an interview published in HELLO! magazine, she said: "I love being in the kitchen in the morning so that when my kids come down, there's noise and there's joy in the home. That's really important to me."

