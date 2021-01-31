Nicole Kidman 'trying to stay sane' as she details family time in lockdown inside home in Australia The Undoing star lives with husband Keith Urban and daughters Sunday and Faith

Nicole Kidman has given a rare insight into her time in lockdown in a new interview with Backstage.

Talking from Australia, where her family are currently staying during the pandemic, The Undoing star revealed: "We are in the middle of summer here. We had a day that was well over 100 degrees yesterday."

She added: "We are trying to stay sane and get through it. And also be pro-active and as positive as can be."

The Big Little Lies star, along with husband Keith Urban and daughters Sunday and Faith, moved Down Under over the summer after spending the beginning of the pandemic at their home in Nashville.

The star has been incredibly productive during the coronavirus crisis and has been busy working on a number of projects, including Nine Perfect Strangers which was filmed in Byron Bay, and produced by Nicole's Blossom Film production company.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been in Australia with their daughters since the summer

Since being in Australia, where both Nicole and Keith grew up, the family have been enjoying spending quality time with their relatives, including the Hollywood star's mum Janelle and sister Antonia, who have both been helping with childcare while the celebrity couple have been away for work.

Discussing being closer to her family during an interview with the New York Times last year, Nicole said: "My sister's staying over and my mum's helping; I don't have that help in Nashville so that's been incredible.

The Big Little Lies star is trying to stay sane during the pandemic

"We never leave the kids, one of us is always there. When Keith went to Nashville and I had to work late nights, I rang Ant and asked her to move in with the girls and she did, and brought along her kids."

During the pandemic, Nicole and Keith have experienced another way of life. Prior to the virus, they would often travel with their children for work, but now they have been enjoying a slower pace of life.

Nicole with daughters Sunday and Faith

In an interview published in HELLO! magazine in August, the Before I Go to Sleep star said: "We travel together, so we are always together, but never where you are in a house and you can't go to the store, to a restaurant or the movies.

"Staying home, doing school from home and all of those things that everyone has been doing is a completely different life for us."

