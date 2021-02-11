Penelope Cruz fans were left speechless when the stunning actress shared a snap of herself in a daring sheer skirt while twirling poolside.

The Vanilla Sky actress took to Instagram to share the mesmerizing photo, which she captioned only with credits to Harper's Bazaar Russia, where the image first appeared.

Penelope's long black skirt was completely sheer, with her bottoms being exposed due to the material.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Star File; Penelope Cruz

Her shirt appeared to be a shell construction with long sweeping arm holes, accentuating her figure. Most of her fan base were at a loss for words, using only emojis to heap praise on her.

The gorgeous 46-year-old actress knows how to work a camera - clearly. Not only has Penelope had years of experience in appearing in photoshoots, but she also grew up surrounded by hair professionals in her mother's beauty salon in her native Spain.

SEE: Salma Hayek glows in low slung dressing gown selfie exposing two massive chest tattoos

The Spanish born actress looked mesmerizing in poolside snap

She is confident that she can still cut hair well, too! "I could have a second profession as a hairstylist. I can give a really good haircut to anyone who will let me."

She also knows how to help her friends in need, should they be stuck in a situation without their glam squads. "I actually did Salma Hayek's hair and make-up in the dark," she previously told InStyle.com.

"She had a premiere one night and called me like, 'My glam squad didn't show up, and the power went out in my house. I need you.' We put candles everywhere, and I got her ready."

Penelope has helped Salma Hayek get glammed before too

The brunette beauty is now known for her flawless red carpet style, having rocked designer gowns from the likes of Versace and Balmain to events.

But she has also had her fair share of style disasters, including an unfortunate decision to get her hair permed as a teenager. "When I was 14, I wanted to look like Julia Roberts in (1990 film) Pretty Woman, so I did this crazy-extreme perm that was too strong and completely damaged my hair for years," the star sighed.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.