Salma Hayek glows in low slung dressing gown selfie exposing two massive chest tattoos

Salma Hayek shared an incredible selfie of herself wrapped in a dressing gown which was just gracing her shoulders and exposing two massive tattoos on her chest.

The actress was simply glowing in the selfie which she shared to Instagram and captioned: "In the middle of a makeup, hair, tattoo test for Bliss. Coming out tomorrow on Amazon Prime video worldwide."

The actress has been busy promoting her new film and was a vision in a plunging low cut green top earlier in the day in an interview from inside her London home.

As she chatted with the Today Show, fans were treated to a glimpse inside her home. The sunny spot she chose to do the interview was adorned with fresh flowers and bright green potted plants which made her green shirt pop more.

In the interview, the 54-year-old actress opened up about her own concerns over filming in the post-pandemic world. Salma said despite being well aware of the precautions when she is producing her Netflix hit Monarca - she still gets tripped up when it comes to following those protocols when she is on the other side of the lens, acting.

Salma Hayek looks stunning in her screen test for her film Bliss - out tomorrow on Amazon Prime

"I also produce, so I am producing Monarca in its second season on Netflix, and as a producer I had to go through all the complications that you have to do to get the show going so we could finish it and even knowing all of that - and having to do it myself after being an actress for more than 30 years - I would do everything wrong," she explained during her interview with the Today Show.

"I live most of the time on the craft table and I would go to the craft table and try to grab something and they would be like 'NOOOOOO! Don't touch anything!'"

"I'm like, 'But it's a Snickers bar,' and they would be: 'DON'T TOUCH IT, ITS INFECTED' and take it away.'"

She said beyond food being an issue on set, the mask protocols are also challenging to follow as an actress. "After a take I'd take my mask off and be like I'm going to go to check it out on the monitor."

"And everyone is running away from me saying 'No, no, no! You cannot come this way, you have no mask!'" I mean I know that those are the rules but when you've done it one way for so long it's so weird," she added.

The actress is involved in several projects at the moment, and was promoting her film Bliss with Owen Wilson.

Salma also gave fans a glimpse inside her home during an interview earlier in the day

"It's a movie about in the future, in a place where everything is beautiful & perfect and because of that people stop appreciating things," she explains.

Salma gets to play two very different types of leads in the film, but one thread binds the characters: "She is afraid of losing her soulmate in both worlds. I got to play two very different characters."

