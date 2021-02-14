Friends star Matthew Perry shares look inside impressive garden at new home The Chandler Bing actor is engaged to Molly Hurwitz

Friends star Matthew Perry recently moved home, and the actor has the most beautiful house and garden to settle in during the ongoing pandemic.

Over the weekend, the Chandler Bing actor took to Instagram to share a first look inside his beautiful garden, as he posted a cute picture of his dog Alfred.

The Hollywood star posted an image of Alfred sitting outside in front of the pool, with a backdrop of beautiful plants and shrubs.

VIDEO: Matthew Perry reunites with his Friends co-stars

Matthew moved from his apartment in Malibu to a large house with a spacious garden, perfect for Alfred to run around in.

The actor lives with fiancé Molly Hurwitz, and between them they run an Instagram account for Alfred, featuring cute pictures of the puppy in his new home.

Matthew announced his engagement to Molly via People magazine in November. The 51-year-old told the outlet: "I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

Friends star Matthew Perry shared a glimpse inside his new garden with puppy Alfred

Not much is known about Molly, a literary talent manager, although her bio on filmmaking platform Screen32.com reveals: "Molly Hurwitz is a Manager and Producer at Zero Gravity Management, a management and production company with over 500 clients and over 20 productions under their belt."

Matthew remains notoriously private and rarely posts on his Instagram. But since announcing his engagement Molly has been seen on several occasions on his social media, and his fans love it.

Matthew is a doting owner to dog Alfred

The rest of Matthew's Friends co-stars are no doubt delighted for him, having remained close over the years. In December the cast joined Lisa on her TV show, Web Therapy, where they played various patients of her alter-ego Fiona Wallace.

Friends fans are anticipating the reunion show, which has been put on hold due to the ongoing pandemic. The unscripted special was originally set to be filmed in March, and was later pushed to May.

Matthew's fiancée Molly supporting his Friends merchandise

Now, there's no set date, although Lisa Kudrow recently revealed that she had started filming for it, teasing that there won't be much longer to wait until the much-anticipated show.

