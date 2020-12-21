Friends star Matthew Perry THRILLS fans with photo from inside his home - for this hilarious reason We'd buy anything for that smile!

Friends star Matthew Perry thrilled fans on Monday when he took to Instagram to share one of his very best Chandler Bing smiles - and all for a fantastic cause. The much-loved actor took a photograph inside his home - using his luxurious silver curtains as the perfect backdrop, in order to drive sales of his cool clothing collection, being sold to raise money for the World Health Organization's Covid 19 fund.

His face taken over by one of his trademark grins, Matthew told fans: "I'm smiling because it's the last day to shop this clothing collection, so we'll be sending money to @who very soon!" And followers were quick to reply and express their utter delight at seeing his happy face on ther social media feeds.

VIDEO: Matthew Perry reunites with his Friends co-stars

"That smile!" wrote one, "that damn smile!" Added another: "He still has the Chandler charm." Another joked, "This reminds me of Chandler and Monica's pre-wedding photoshoot!"

Matthew's fans were thrilled with this photo

Matthew is a notoriously private actor and doesn't often post on his Instagram account. He has been slightly more prolific since the exciting news that he is to marry his girlfriend Molly Hurwitz - and has been giving fans glimpses of his home now and again in the background to his photos.

The silver curtains pictured in this recent snap were also seen earlier this year when he posted a picture mainly of his bright pink protein shake! At the back of the photo his gray and silver living area was clear to see - and included a fantastic egg chair hanging from the ceiling, and a silver velvet chair or sofa.

The actor announced his charity clothing line at the start of the November. It was initially a two week project but clearly the initiative was a success.

Matthew also announced his engagement to Molly, via People magazine, in November. The 51-year-old told the outlet: "I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

Not much is known about Molly, a literary talent manager, although her bio on filmmaking platform Screen32.com reveals: "Molly Hurwitz is a Manager and Producer at Zero Gravity Management, a management and production company with over 500 clients and over 20 productions under their belt."

Molly wearing one of Matthew's Friends T-shirt designs

The rest of Matthew's Friends co-stars are no doubt delighted for him, having remained close over the years. Last month, the cast joined Lisa on her TV show, Web Therapy, where they played various patients of her alter-ego Fiona Wallace.

Friends fans are anticipating the reunion show, which has been put on hold due to the ongoing pandemic. The unscripted special was originally set to be filmed in March, and was later pushed to May. Now, there's no set date.

