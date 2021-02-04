Matthew Perry's stunning fiancée teases with adorable 'mom' post - and fans go wild The couple got engaged last year

Matthew Perry is preparing to marry his fiancée, Molly Hurwitz, and she showed off her maternal side on Wednesday - much to the delight of fans.

The Friends star is on cloud nine since Molly said ‘yes' to his proposal and they announced their plans to tie the knot last year.

DISCOVER: Where are the kids from Friends now? You won't believe how much they've grown!

Now Molly has teased fans with a too-sweet Instagram post, leaving fans wondering if she's broody.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow reunited with their Friends co-stars

In a photo posted to their dog Alfred Doodle Perry’s social media page, Molly appeared incredibly fresh-faced with another of her pooches.

"When you notice your mom's head is basically the size of your sister's entire body, it's tough to un-notice," the post was captioned.

Fans quickly began commenting: "I love your mommy and sister, and your Daddy too of course," wrote one, while another said: "Momma!!!" and a third said: "I'm so surprised and so happy for you guys."

MORE: Man's best friends: Meet Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston and co's pet dogs

SEE: Matthew Perry surprises fans with photo from inside his home - see why

Molly called herself 'mom' in her post with her pet dog

Many others commented on just how "beautiful" Molly looked in the photo and marvelled at her incredible skin too.

Matthew announced his engagement to Molly via People magazine in November. The 51-year-old told the outlet: "I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

Not much is known about Molly, a literary talent manager, although her bio on filmmaking platform Screen32.com reveals: "Molly Hurwitz is a Manager and Producer at Zero Gravity Management, a management and production company with over 500 clients and over 20 productions under their belt."

MORE: Matthew Perry slashes £6million off price of his breathtaking LA penthouse – see inside

READ: Courteney Cox pays tribute to Matthew Perry with heartfelt birthday message

Matthew and Molly recently welcomed a new family member

The couple adopted Alfred in the new year and the actor and his future wife have been posting up a storm on behalf of their furry friend.

Matthew remains notoriously private and rarely posts on his Instagram. But since announcing his engagement Molly has been seen on several occasions on his social media, and his fans love it.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.