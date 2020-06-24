Matthew Perry delights fans after introducing them to his adorable family member The actor is best known for playing Chandler Bing in Friends

Could Matthew Perry be a prouder uncle? The Friends star delighted fans this week after introducing them to his adorable niece, Willa, in a new photo posted on Instagram. The Chandler Bing actor shared a cute framed picture of his young relative, which has taken pride of place in his home. The little girl was wearing a Batman T-shirt, and Matthew was incredibly proud of this, writing in the caption: "This is a photo of my beautiful niece Willa. You can see that I have her pointed in the right direction." Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Could she be any cuter?" while another wrote: "She won the uncle game, hands down." A third added: "She loves Batman too, you taught her well."

Matthew is currently isolating at his home in Malibu during the lockdown, which boasts breathtaking views of the ocean. It looks like an incredible place to be while in quarantine, with quirky features including a swinging chair.

The 50-year-old has shared several photos from inside his home over the past few months, including a glimpse of his kitchen to share a snap of his freshly-made cookies, and a picture from inside his living room.

Matthew even worried some of his social media followers after they noticed that in one of the photos, his Apple MacBook was being used as a coaster for his drink. In the comments section, one fan wrote: "The fact the drink is sitting on the laptop is giving me anxiety," while another wrote: "It is stressing me out that you are using a MacBook as a coaster."

Fans can't wait for the much-anticipated Friends reunion

It's an incredibly exciting time for Friends fans, as the hit show is set to air a one-off reunion special in the near future. The show was due to broadcast in May, but has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the announcement was made in February, several clues had been made that the stars were getting ready to reunite, including Matthew joining Instagram.

The actor was the last member of the Friends cast to get an Instagram account, and since joining in February, he has gained an impressive seven million followers. Matthew has a close relationship with his former Friends co-stars, and fans are enjoying the regular interactions between the stars online.

