Friends star Matthew Perry announces he is engaged

Friends star Matthew Perry, 51, has proposed to his longtime girlfriend Molly Hurwitz, People magazine confirmed on Thursday.

The famous actor told the outlet: "I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

Matthew's 29-year-old girlfriend is a literary talent manager, and the pair have been an item since 2018.

Back in February, Molly dedicated a sweet Valentine's Day message to Matthew, who had recently joined Instagram at the time.

Molly – whose social media page is private – wrote: "Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favourite," People reported at the time.

Matthew and Molly spent last Christmas at his sprawling Century City apartment in Los Angeles, with the actor's fiancée dedicating another seasonal Instagram post to her beau.

The Daily Mail revealed that Molly wrote: "According to my parents' custody agreement, my mother was not allowed to have a Christmas tree... Fortunately, there's no such agreement for a daughter's boyfriend, so Hurwitz gets a treeeeeeee!!!"

The two briefly split in May, according to InTouch Weekly.

Not much is known about Molly, however, her bio on filmmaking platform Screen32.com reveals: "Molly Hurwitz is a Manager and Producer at Zero Gravity Management, a management and production company with over 500 clients and over 20 productions under their belt."

Matthew's Friends co-stars will no doubt be over the moon to hear the news, as the cast has remained close over the years.

When Matthew celebrated his birthday in August, Courteney Cox, who played his on-screen wife, dedicated a gushing message to Matthew, who is best known for portraying Chandler Bing on the iconic show.

“Happy birthday to my talented, funny, friend!” Courteney wrote above an old photo of the pair snuggled up and smiling for the camera.

