Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella Cruise shares rare selfie as she reveals exciting news The Big Little Lies star shares Bella and Connor Cruise with ex-husband Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella Cruise is notoriously private, but delighted fans this week after sharing a rare selfie of herself on Instagram.

The talented artist posted a black-and-white photo of herself from the waist up, wrapped up in a scarf and hat.

MORE: Connor Cruise divides fans with controversial fishing photo

The picture looked to have been taken during the recent snow day in the United Kingdom, where Bella resides with husband Max Parker.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and daughters surprise Keith Urban at home in Australia

In the caption, the 28-year-old revealed some exciting news about her artwork. She wrote: "Same face, new prints now available on the shop."

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Beauty, love the new prints!" while another wrote: "Beautiful Bella!" A third added: "Beautiful look Bella."

MORE: Nicole Kidman's niece is her double in beautiful new photo

READ: Nicole Kidman has the most quirky feature inside her Australian home

Bella's prints are sold online for $25 and above, and include a 'stay at home club print' which features a nurse wearing a face mask.

Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella Cruise shared a stunning selfie

What's more, all profits from the sale go towards supplies and support to help first responders working to fight against coronavirus.

Bella and her husband live in Croydon, and the artist shared a glimpse inside their huge garden in a previous Instagram post at the beginning of the year.

MORE: Nicole Kidman poses in dressing gown inside Australian home

MORE: Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon pose on the beach in nostalgic photo

Meanwhile, her brother Connor Cruise lives in Florida, while Tom resides in LA. Nicole and her husband Keith Urban are currently staying at their home in New South Wales, but also have properties in London and Nashville, where they split their time between prior to the pandemic.

Bella Cruise is a talented artist and lives in London with her husband

While Bella is relatively private about her family life, she previously showed support for her cousin's business on social media, and also follows her famous mum.

Both Bella and Connor have followed in their dad's footsteps and are both Scientologists, and Nicole previously opened up about her children's beliefs during an interview with Vanity Fair.

MORE: Inside Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's bedroom at Australian farmhouse

She said: "They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them."

The Others star continued: "I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe – that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here.

Bella is notoriously private

"I think that’s so important because if that is taken away from a child, to sever that in any child, in any relationship, in any family – I believe it’s wrong. So that’s our job as a parent, to always offer unconditional love."

MORE: Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella Cruise shares rare photo from London life

The doting mum also spoke about Bella living in the UK. "Bella lives just outside London. You know, she really feels more English.

"We lived there for Eyes Wide Shut, Mission Impossible and The Portrait of a Lady. They both had English accents when they were little."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.