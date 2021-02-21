Nicole Kidman embraces natural beauty as she poses inside living room in Australia The Undoing star is currently in Australia with husband Keith Urban and their daughters

Nicole Kidman always looks incredibly glamorous, even when relaxing at home on the sofa!

The Undoing star took to Instagram over the weekend to share a gorgeous photo of herself wrapped up in a pink dressing gown, while cuddling up to her adorable pet cat Louis.

In the image, the Big Little Lies star embraced her natural beauty with minimal makeup, while her hair hung loose in waves.

The mother-of-four was sitting on the sofa inside her living room at her home in Australia, where she has been staying with husband Keith Urban and their daughters over the past six months.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman shares glimpse inside home in Australia during Jimmy Fallon interview

Nicole posted the picture, along with several other snapshots of her four-legged friends, to mark National Love Your Pet Day.

In the caption, the Hollywood star wrote: "Because they haven't had much air time" alongside a crying with laughter emoji.

Nicole Kidman looked stunning in a pink dressing gown while relaxing at home with cat Louis

The actress is no stranger to sharing cute photos of her animals online. The star's family are the proud owners of Louis, as well as cats Ginger and Snow. They also have a gorgeous dog called Julian.

The actress is so fond of her cats, that she revealed in 2019 that she purchased a special backpack that allows her to go hiking with them.

"I really am a cat person. I've just got one of those carriers. Have you seen those? Those backpacks that they can peek out of and it's got air and everything and they love it," she told You Magazine.

Nicole's cat Louis makes regular appearances on her Instagram page!

The Before I Go to Sleep star has also got alpacas, cattle and fish at her 111-acre home in Australia.

The home has previously featured on Vogue's 73 Questions, and Nicole revealed her favourite thing about staying there was the "simplicity, the air and the peace".

The house also boasts six bedrooms, along with a swimming pool and tennis courts.

Nicole and Keith Urban have a lot of animals at their home in Australia

Nicole and Keith both grew up in Australia and have been enjoying spending quality time with their families during their stay, having travelled there in the summer so that the actress could work on her now-completed TV show, Nine Perfect Strangers.

The Before I Go to Sleep star recently opened up about how being in Australia meant that she had extra help with childcare for her daughters, and revealed that her children were getting to spend quality time with their grandmother, aunt and cousins.

