Nicole Kidman has the most quirky carpet inside her Australian farmhouse The Undoing star has a gorgeous farmhouse in New South Wales

Nicole Kidman has a beautiful home in Australia where her family have been staying during the pandemic.

The 111-acre farmhouse in New South Wales has plenty of space for everyone to isolate in, and some quirky features too!

Over the weekend, the Hollywood star took to Instagram to share photos from inside the property as she marked National Love Your Pet Day.

Pictures included one of her two cats Ginger and Snow, and her dog Julian, sitting under the table in the dining room.

The spacious area featured a vintage-inspired blue-and-white carpet, emblazoned with intricate flowers.

Nicole Kidman shared a new look inside her quirky dining room

While The Undoing star is relatively private about her family life, Nicole has previously opened up about her idyllic lifestyle in Australia, and shared a look around her home as part of Vogue's 73 Questions.

During the interview, the Big Little Lies actress revealed her favourite thing about staying there was the "simplicity, the air and the peace".

The house also boasts six bedrooms, along with a swimming pool and tennis courts. Nicole and Keith Urban have plenty of animals to keep them company at the property too.

They have a third cat, Louis, who was recently pictured inside the couple's bedroom, as well as cattle and alpacas. During the pandemic, Nicole and Keith have experienced another way of life.

Nicole and Keith Urban are currently staying in Australia

Prior to the virus, they would often travel with their daughters Sunday and Faith for work, but now they have been enjoying a slower pace of life.

In an interview published in HELLO! magazine in August, the Before I Go to Sleep star said: "We travel together, so we are always together, but never where you are in a house and you can't go to the store, to a restaurant or the movies.

"Staying home, doing school from home and all of those things that everyone has been doing is a completely different life for us."

Like every family, they have been experiencing difficulties too though.

Speaking to Glamour magazine, Nicole revealed that it had been challenging for her daughters, especially when it came to being unable to see their friends.

Nicole with daughters Sunday and Faith

"Our kids – because we travel, and we won't be apart – are used to having to learn online," she explained. "But the social distance has been very difficult for them. They are working through the emotions. For a 12-year-old, it's about not being able to access friends easily – that's a whole thing which every parent will be going through.

"And then, there's a nine-year-old, who's socially forming. One of the hardest things is just watching them pine and yearn for their friends. I pine and yearn for my friends too."

