Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's son might shy away from the spotlight, but his latest Instagram post has managed to cause quite a stir.

Connor took to social media this week to share a rare photo with his followers, and while a number of fans praised the snapshot, some social media users took issue with the subject matter.

Connor – a keen fisherman – posted a photo showing him and his friends posing on a boat at night with a huge swordfish. "Went to the grocery store for some corn," the 26-year-old joked in the caption.

His post certainly proved divisive – although Connor was defiant in his response. "Waiting for the people to freak out cause you killed another fish! That's a good one there though!" one follower wrote, to which Connor replied: "I'm pouring gasoline on the fire."

Connor divided his followers with his Instagram photo

Indeed a number of people did take issue with the picture, but Connor was supported in the comments section by one former critic.

"You're out there doing what you love... I understand you're not doing killing for fun, you are feeding mouths," they wrote.

The 26-year-old is a keen deep-sea fisherman

"I remember once I commented here on your page to you personally as I was upset about overfishing and animal cruelty but I didn't know what I know now... as back then you politely explained to me what you do and how you do and where you go fishing, obviously that was educational feedback.

"So yes I see the big fish and I know you aren't acting with cruelty, nor are you overfishing therefore I wish you another successful day. You're out there in the fresh air with such beautiful views away from the craziness going on in the big cities because of COV19 so just be well and take care."

Connor and Bella were adopted by Nicole and Tom when they were young

Connor and his big sister Bella was adopted by Nicole and Tom during their marriage.

Connor briefly followed in his parents’ footsteps and starred in two films — 2008's Seven Pounds and 2012's Red Dawn remake — before going on to pursue his passion for deep-sea fishing from his current hometown of Clearwater, Florida.

