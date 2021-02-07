Inside Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's bedroom at Australian farmhouse – and it's so cosy The Others actress and the award-winning country music star have an incredible home in New South Wales

Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban are relatively private when it comes to their personal lives, but over the weekend, The Hours actress shared a rare glimpse inside their bedroom.

The celebrity couple have multiple homes but are currently staying at their 111-acre farmhouse in New South Wales, and Nicole posted a picture from inside their cosy bedroom on Instagram.

In the photo, the family's pet cat was pictured on the bedside table, and the picture revealed some of the furniture inside the room, including a wood-panelled bed and a cream lamp, which gave a homely feel to the space.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman is interviewed from inside her home in Australia

Nicole and Keith have been in Australia since June and are out there with their daughters Sunday and Faith.

The family's home has many animals living there too. As well as their cat Louis, they have cows and alpacas living on the grounds.

The home has previously featured on Vogue's 73 Questions, and Nicole revealed her favourite thing about staying there was the "simplicity, the air and the peace".

Nicole Kidman shared a look inside her and Keith Urban's bedroom

The house also boasts six bedrooms, along with a swimming pool and tennis courts. Nicole and Keith both grew up in Australia and have been enjoying spending quality time with their families during their stay.

The Before I Go to Sleep star recently opened up about how being in Australia meant that she had extra help with childcare for her daughters, and revealed that her children were getting to spend quality time with their grandmother, aunt and cousins.

The celebrity couple never leave their children, and have been getting help from her sister Antonia and mum Janelle.

A look at the living area in Nicole and Keith's Australian farmhouse

"My sister's staying over and my mum's helping; I don't have that help in Nashville so that's been incredible," Nicole explained to the New York Times.

"We never leave the kids, one of us is always there. When Keith went to Nashville and I had to work late nights, I rang Ant and asked her to move in with the girls and she did, and bought along her kids.

The celebrity couple share daughters Sunday and Faith

"That's special. It's the nature of what we're all having to do now – you get to be commune-like; this extended family where you're all raising each other's kids together."

