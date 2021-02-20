Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon pose on the beach in nostalgic photo The pair co-starred in Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon took a walk down memory lane on Friday when she shared a throwback photo with Nicole Kidman.

The stars were posing on the beach in the photo posted on Reese’s Instagram Stories, and were joined by their other Big Little Lies co-stars.

The group - including Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz - were sipping wine in the sunshine for the photo.

Reese posted the snapshot to remind fans it’s been four years since the show premiered - a fact which is sure to surprise the show’s followers.

"Big Little Lies premiered 4 years ago today!" she wrote before adding: "Miss my BLL fan!"

The cast created two hugely successful seasons of the show, and Nicole made an exciting revelation about a possible third season last year.

Time flies! Reese revealed Big Little Lies premiered four years ago

In an interview published in HELLO! magazine, the star - who played Celeste Wright in the award-winning show - was asked about a third installment and she said: "We'd love to do it. It's lovely when you have two seasons to have the possibility of another and to spend all of that time together and enjoy it. That's exceptional."

Pre COVID-19, Reese also confirmed they were considering season three when she appeared on The Graham Norton Show.

She told the host: "I don't know. We're thinking about it and if people want to see it…"

Reese and Nicole are friends and co-stars

Both Nicole and Reese were producers on the show, which is based on the book by Australian author Liane Moriarty.

Nicole was named Best Actress at the 2017 Emmy Awards for her role.

The Hollywood star dedicated the accolade to her daughters, Sunday, 12, and Faith, ten, saying: "I am also a mother and a wife. I have two little girls, Sunny and Faith.

"This is yours. I want my little girls to have this on their shelf and to look at it and go, 'Every time my mama didn't put me to bed, it's because of this.'"

