Amanda Seyfried shares intimate, up close and personal photo cuddling her baby son The actress gave birth to her son back in September

Amanda Seyfried has shared a very intimate photograph of herself with her newborn baby son.

MORE: Amanda Seyfried's rare photo with baby son reveals disturbing image emerging in background

The Mamma Mia! actress welcomed son Thomas into the world back in September. He is Amanda's second child with husband Thomas Sadoski.

In the intimate snap, which was posted on the star's Instagram Stories, Thomas could be seen snuggling into Amanda's chest, as she held the little tot.

Loading the player...

Watch: Amanda Seyfried's husband adorably keeps their son entertained

Although Amanda didn't add a caption, the sweet picture spoke volumes.

The Mean Girls star is usually very secretive about her children, but she does allow fans to catch glimpses of them on occasion.

In one recent sweet post, the actress looked like she was trying to get her adorable children to follow in her performing footsteps.

Thomas was all cuddled up with Amanda

The doting mother posted a picture of her Instagram Stories showing Thomas' tiny hands playing the piano inside the family's living room in LA, and captioned it: "Starting early."

But while the star delights fans with these heartwarming posts, it's unlikely that she'll be showing off her children's faces anytime soon – a practice many celebrities follow including Katie Holmes, Katy Perry and Tyra Banks.

MORE: Amanda Seyfried delights celebrity friends with photo of first ever magazine cover

MORE: Amanda Seyfried's daughter featured in rare photo

Opening up about her daughter's privacy during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in June, Amanda said: "I don't share her face or anything [online]; I'll let her choose when she wants to do that later on in life."

The star is the doting mother to two children

The mother-of-two added: "But I can't help but share these insane conversations that [I'm] having with this this three-year-old. I mean, they're so in touch sometimes it's scary, but it's also super funny. I love it, and if I can share any of that, I will."

When Amanda announced Thomas' arrival in September, she chose to do it in the best way possible, by raising awareness of two charities close to her heart – INARA and War Child.

The Hollywood star had managed to keep her second pregnancy out of the spotlight, and following in Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's baby announcement when Daisy was born in August, she and her husband released a brief statement on War Child's Instagram, alongside the first photo of their son.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.