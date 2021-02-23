Meghan Markle's American best friend Katharine McPhee gives birth to baby boy The baby is Katharine's first with husband David Foster

Singer Katharine McPhee has just given birth to her first child, a baby boy, with husband David Foster.

The news was confirmed to PEOPLE by the couple's representative. "Katharine McPhee and David Foster have welcomed a healthy baby boy," they said.

"Mom, Dad and son are all doing wonderfully."

No other information, such as a name or weight were forthcoming, and the new mother has yet to make an announcement on social media.

It was revealed back in October that the former American Idol runner-up was expecting her first child. Although this is Katharine's first child, it is husband David Foster's sixth child, as he is already the proud father to five daughters.

His first daughter, Allison Jones Foster, born in 1970, was initially put up for adoption before the pair reconnected when she was in her 30s.

The baby boy is the couple's first child together

He also has a daughter, singer Amy Skylark Foster, from his first marriage to B. J. Cook, and three daughters from his previous marriage to Rebecca Dyer, actresses Sara and Erin Foster and Jordan.

Katharine and David first met in 2006, after he mentored her on American Idol, although they didn't start dating until many years later, becoming engaged in 2018.

The singer had teased the baby's gender with a baby bluee outfit

The singer is one of Meghan Markle's closest friends, with them first having met when they went to school together.

Although they didn't become close then, they rekindled their friendship with Katharine appeared in Waitress on the West End in 2018.

When Meghan and Prince Harry left the royal family at the beginning of last year, David assisted the pair in finding a house in Canada in which to live.

Meghan also recently had her own baby news to share, as she announced that she was pregnant with her second child.

The couple made the announcement through representatives on Valentine's Day.

Katharine is one of Meghan Markle's closest friends

A spokesperson for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced: "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

Her Majesty, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are said to be "delighted" and to wish them well.

The announcement was accompanied by a gorgeous black-and-white photo of the pair showing Meghan with her head in Harry's lap as she cradles her baby bump.

Sweetly, the news echoed Princess Diana's announcement of her pregnancy with Prince Harry, on Valentine's Day back in 1984.

The baby will be eighth-in-line to the throne when he or she is born, after brother Archie in seventh place and Harry in sixth.

