Amanda Seyfried delights celebrity friends with photo of first ever magazine cover

Amanda Seyfried delighted celebrities and fans alike on Monday when she shared a photo of her first-ever magazine shoot.

Uploading the Entertainment Weekly cover, Amanda wrote: "First magazine cover."

On the magazine's September 2003 front page, Amanda can be seen alongside a group of other women in the reflection of singer Clay Aiken's aviator sunglasses with her mouth wide open.

It wasn't long before 35-year-old's A-list pals took to the comment section to share their delight.

"Incredible," wrote Aaron Paul, with Lily Collins echoing: "This is amazing."

Jessica Keenan Wynn wrote: "And the memories come flooding back."

Fans, too, were delighted by the post, and rushed to tell Amanda as much.

"I am screaming," gushed one. "Iconic," added another, with a third saying: "Oh my gawd!"

The Ted 2 star's post comes days after she left fans unnerved when she shared a rare photo of herself holding her baby.

Amanda took to Instagram

Amanda took to her Instagram Stories with a beautiful snap of herself with baby Thomas snuggled up to her with their family dog alongside them.

However, the idyllic photo is disturbed by an image emerging in the background.

Behind Amanda a man's face could be seen emerging in the. The man had a terrifying expression on his face - with one of his eyebrows shooting up.

Amanda posted the eerie photo on social media

The actress posted the photo only to her Instagram Stories, and circled the man in the window with no real explanation as to where she was or who this man might be.

Amanda shares Thomas and three-year-old daughter Nina with husband Thomas Sadoski.

