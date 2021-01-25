Amanda Seyfried shares rare glimpse of baby son inside family home

Amanda Seyfried is incredibly private when it comes to her family life, but the doting mum couldn't resist sharing a glimpse of her three-month-old son Thomas on Instagram over the weekend.

The Mamma Mia actress looks like she is starting her children young when it comes to following in her passion for performing, and posted a photo of Thomas' tiny hands playing the piano inside the family's living room in LA.

Amanda shares Thomas and three-year-old daughter Nina with husband Thomas Sadoski. The Mean Girls star gave an insight into her family's experience in lockdown during the summer, revealing that her mother, Ann, was helping with childcare.

"My mom lives with us, she's her nanny," she revealed on the YouTube series Molner's Table. "My life is awesome because she is the third parent for us. I am so lucky, I know I am."

While Amanda has delighted fans with a glimpse of her baby son, it's unlikely she will be sharing any photos of her children's faces anytime soon – a practice many celebrities follow, including Katie Holmes, Katy Perry and Tyra Banks.

Amanda Seyfried shared a sweet photo featuring her baby son

Opening up about her daughter's privacy during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in June, Amanda said: "I don't share her face or anything [online]; I'll let her choose when she wants to do that later on in life."

The mother-of-two added: "But I can't help but share these insane conversations that [I'm] having with this three-year-old. I mean, they're so in touch sometimes it's scary, but it's also super funny. I love it, and if I can share any of that, I will."

She continued: "She knows how badly I want to sing, and she will not let me.

"She's smart. I gotta think of a way to [negotiate] because I'm a singer, and if she starts walking out of the room when I start singing, I'm going to get, like, an even bigger complex than I already have."

The Mamma Mia actress welcomed baby son Thomas in September

When Amanda announced Thomas' arrival in September, she chose to do it in the best way possible, by raising awareness of two charities close to her heart – INARA and War Child.

The Hollywood star had managed to keep her second pregnancy out of the spotlight, and following in Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's baby announcement when Daisy was born in August, she and Thomas released a brief statement on War Child's Instagram alongside the first photo of their son.

