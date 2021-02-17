Amanda Seyfried is notoriously private when it comes to sharing images of her children, but there was one photo this week that the actress just couldn't resist sharing.

The Mamma Mia actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared a sweet snap of her daughter Nina wearing a Little Mermaid shirt and a really sweet Elsa face towel over her face.

The 35-year-old mother-of-two has been rigorous in keeping her children's identities out of the spotlight.

While Amanda has given fans glimpses of her children, it's unlikely she will be sharing any photos of her their faces anytime soon – a practice many celebrities follow, including Katie Holmes, Katy Perry and Tyra Banks.

Opening up about her daughter's privacy during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Amanda said: "I don't share her face or anything [online]; I'll let her choose when she wants to do that later on in life."

The mother-of-two added: "But I can't help but share these insane conversations that [I'm] having with this three-year-old. I mean, they're so in touch sometimes it's scary, but it's also super funny. I love it, and if I can share any of that, I will."

She continued: "She knows how badly I want to sing, and she will not let me.

"She's smart. I gotta think of a way to [negotiate] because I'm a singer, and if she starts walking out of the room when I start singing, I'm going to get, like, an even bigger complex than I already have."

Amanda shares baby Thomas and three-year-old daughter Nina with husband Thomas Sadoski.

When Amanda announced baby Thomas' arrival in September, she chose to do it in the best way possible, by raising awareness of two charities close to her heart – INARA and War Child.

The Hollywood star had managed to keep her second pregnancy out of the spotlight, and following in Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's baby announcement when Daisy was born in August, she and Thomas released a brief statement on War Child's Instagram alongside the first photo of their son.

The Mean Girls star also recently gave insight into her family's experience in lockdown during the summer, revealing that her mother, Ann, was helping with childcare.