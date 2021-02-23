Amanda Seyfried had some fans up in arms on Tuesday when she shared a photo on Instagram, forcing her to defend herself.

The mum-of-two is a devoted dog owner who dotes on her adorable Australian-Border Collie mix, Finn, but when she shared a too-cute snapshot of the pooch on Instagram, it divided fans.

MORE: Amanda Seyfried's rare photo with baby son reveals disturbing image emerging in background

In the photo, Finn was sporting a plastic face shield, just like the ones people are wearing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mean Girls is trending on Netflix after all these years

While plenty of fans giggled at Amanda’s get-up for her pet calling it, "adorable," and acknowledging how well-behaved he was to let her put the protective headgear on him, others thought it was cruel.

"He can't breathe; remove it," demanded one follower, which sparked an almost instant response from Amanda who defended her actions.

She wrote: "He can breathe. And it was on for 30 seconds. It’s not actually a dog shield because they can’t get COVID."

MORE: Amanda Seyfried delights fans with photo of first-ever magazine cover

READ: 11 Celebrities living in lockdown with their adorable pets

Amanda had played dress-up with her much-loved dog Finn

Other followers of her account then chimed in defending Amanda too.

"If you follow her it's pretty obvious how much she loves that doggo," wrote one, before adding: "She wouldn't do anything to harm it."

Another questioned: "Do you seriously think she would put that on her dog if he couldn’t breathe in it? Seriously?"

READ: Celebrity Snoop Dogs: everything you need to know

Amanda is rarely without her furry sidekick

There is no denying just how much Amanda loves Finn. She has called him her "best friend," and said when she rescued him he changed her life.

The star battled anxiety until she met "the one," and revealed to People magazine: "As soon as he was mine, like 24 hours after I got him, I realized something about me needed him. He completely changed my life and helped me find my solitude and my independence.

RELATED: Amanda Seyfried reveals her beauty secret for great hair

Finn is a part of her family with husband Thomas Sadoski and their children

"When you have a lifestyle like I did when I was in my early twenties, there were no constants."

Finn is an integral part of Amanda's life with her husband, Thomas Sadoski, and their two young children, but she doesn't want to think about him getting older.

"I'm living in the moment," she added. "Just don’t fear the worst, just live in the moment."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.