Dolly Parton has launched her first ever fragrance - and rocked an angelic sparkly dress for the occasion.

The country superstar played on the name of the new scent - Dolly Scent from Above - by wearing the white dress, covered in sparkles and rhinestones, to give the appearance of an angel.

"I am so excited to launch my new scent, Dolly - Scent from Above, in July," she shared.

WATCH: Dolly launches her first ever fragrance

"I’ve been mixing my own scents for years and I am so excited to finally have my own to share!"

Dolly went on to reveal that you can get a sample bottle now, five months before release, at her website.

The launch comes at a busy time for the 75-year-old as she recently confirmed she will be making an appearance on the series Frankie and Grace, and reuniting with her former co-stars, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

Dolly has launched her very own fragrance

The trio, who starred in the comedy 9 To 5 together, will reunite on screen for the first time in over 40 years in an episode of the upcoming final season of the Netflix series.

Appearing on Lorraine in February, the country music legend revealed: "I have been trying to do Grace and Frankie for years. We worked so well on 9 To 5 and it's a crazy wonderful show."

The fragrance is called Dolly - Scent From Above

She added: "We have been trying to write me in somehow so when it is safe to actually do a production, I will probably get around to doing that."

Grace and Frankie, which also stars Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston, follows the unlikely friendship of two women whose longtime husbands leave them to marry each other.

Filming for the new season, which has been delayed several times because of the coronavirus pandemic, will begin later this year.

Dolly will be joining lifelong pals Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in their Netflix show

While details over Dolly's role have been kept under wraps for now, back in January, Lily teased: "We have a great role for her this time, I think she will do it. I'm just hoping she will."

The actress added that the role could be done remotely, which could make it easier on the singer and philanthropist who she described as "unbelievably busy".

"She's always writing books or writing songs or doing something for people or helping people in Tennessee totally," she told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the Today Show.

