Dolly Parton excitedly drops more good news after announcing Broadway musical

Dolly Parton has been one very busy woman behind the scenes. Not only did she announce her plans for a Broadway musical on Thursday, but she also revealed another business venture.

The 78-year-old has teamed up with Australia's Accolade Wines to launch her own brand of wines called Dolly Wines, with the first release, Dolly Wines California Chardonnay 2023, set to hit shelves in July.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Dolly wrote: "I'm very excited to officially launch @dollywines today!"

She added: "Crafted with love, these wines are the perfect addition to spending time with family and friends. So let's raise a glass together!"

Speaking during a press conference at CMA Fest, Accolade Wines chief marketing officer Sandy Mayo said: "We are beyond excited to bring Dolly Wines to the world.

"Dolly herself was involved in all aspects of each wine, and we think they capture her captivating sense of fun and sparkle perfectly. Like the lady herself, we think everyone, everywhere will love it."

Dolly's latest news came shortly after she revealed that she is "finally developing" a Broadway musical that will focus on her life and career.

"Very excited about that, so you'll get to know all my life up to now, and it's not a jukebox musical," the Jolene singer said onstage as she kicked off CMA Fest on Thursday.

"I Wouldn't Be Here If You Hadn't Been There. And I mean that. And that happens to be the name of one of the songs that's going to be in my new Broadway musical," she added.

In a press release, Dolly added: "I've written many original songs for the show and included all your favorites in it as well.

"You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll clap, you'll stomp, it truly is a Grand Ol' Opera. Pun and fun intended. Don't miss it."

Dolly also took to Instagram to share the news, writing: "Hello, I'm Dolly! I've been writing my life story as a Broadway musical for several years and I'm proud to announce we are finally developing 'Hello, I'm Dolly – An Original Musical' for the Broadway stage."x

Not much else has been shared about the new musical so far, except for the fact that Dolly is in charge of all music and lyrics, and it will be based on a book written by the singer and Maria S. Schlatter, a producer who won an Emmy as an EP on Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square.

Dolly is also reuniting with Adam Speers, who produced the Broadway musical 9 to 5.

"I first had the pleasure of working with Dolly Parton in 2019 when she trusted us to develop a new version of her musical 9 to 5 for London's West End," Adam said in a press release.

"I had always heard she wanted to do a musical based on her life, so when she asked if I would be interested in producing it, I was bowled over."

He added: "As the world knows, Dolly is a magical blend of talent, hard work, intelligence, charm, wit, and a gigantically big heart. I'm thrilled we're going to bring her inspiring story to Broadway."