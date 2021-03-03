Victoria Beckham's sons Romeo and Brooklyn tower over her in new family picture The family are currently residing in Miami

Brooklyn Beckham is miles away from his family – and judging by his latest post, they are always on his mind. While he and fiancée Nicola Peltz are living is Los Angeles, the rest of the Beckham clan are miles away in Miami, where they own a £19million home.

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham poses topless with fiancée for intimate photo - fans react

The 21-year-old was reminiscing about past fun times as he shared a never-before-seen family picture featuring her brother Romeo and the "best mum in the world", Victoria.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham dance together in fun video

"Love you both so much," he wrote alongside a picture of him posing with brother Romeo and mum Victoria, who was positioned in the middle of her two boys who tower over her.

READ: Victoria and David Beckham's £19million Miami home has its own helipad - see inside

RELATED: Victoria Beckham's son Cruz's 16th birthday cake is a work of art

In another picture shared on his Stories, Brooklyn is posing shirtless for a selfie being taken by his designer mum. "Best mum in the world," he wrote across it.

Victoria, 44, approved of the snap, quickly commenting with several heart emojis, as did brother Romeo, who shared the post onto his own Stories.

Victoria with her sons Brooklyn and Romeo

Other fans inundated the post with lovely messages, calling the wrote "gorgeous" and complimenting Victoria, who looked gorgeous in a cut-out dress showing off her toned stomach.

Earlier in the week, Brooklyn shared two other family pictures, this time featuring him alongside Nicola and both of his parents and one of his fiancée alongside Harper.

"Throwback to such a fun night with my favourite people, love you guys xx," he wrote alongside the first snap. In Harper and Nicola's snap, he said: "Love you both so much."

The Beckhams have been living in Miami since the end of 2020 but might have to return very soon as schools are due to open next Monday, meaning that Harper, Romeo and Cruz would have to come back to London after their long sunny stay on the Gold Coast.