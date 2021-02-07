Brooklyn Beckham poses topless with fiancée for intimate photo - fans react The couple announced their engagement in July 2020

Brooklyn Beckham left fans surprised after posing for another very intimate photo with his fiancée Nicola Peltz.

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham shares unseen photo of £350k engagement ring for Nicola Peltz

David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son shared a mirror selfie of the pair on Instagram, which showed them both topless.

Brooklyn hugged Nicola from behind, showing off his tattoos as he wrapped his arms around his future wife in what appears to be the bathroom, while Nicola held a white bag in front of her.

The 21-year-old model simply wrote in the caption: "My other half," and it wasn't long before his followers commented on the picture.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham dance together in incredible video

"Ok, we get it, the two of you are perfect," one wrote, and another added: "Very intimate and sweet." A third joked: "Young man put some clothes on, your parents follow you!" while a fourth replied: "Thank you I thought the same. Plus his mum has liked this photo, how weird is that."

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham shocks fans by sharing intimate photo with fiancée Nicola Peltz

RELATED: Brooklyn Beckham and fiancée Nicola Peltz seen visiting church

Brooklyn shared the intimate photo on Instagram

This is the second revealing photo Brooklyn and Nicola have posted over the past few weeks. At the end of January, the couple shared a black and white photo of them hugging, whilst wearing no clothes.

While Nicola was looking straight into the camera, Brooklyn could be seen kissing her on the arm. "Never letting you go," he captioned the shot. Nicola shared the same picture on her account and wrote: "Never let me go."

The loved-up couple got engaged back in July 2020, but they left fans confused after Brooklyn was spotted wearing what appeared to be a wedding ring.

In the Instagram post, he hugged his fiancée as he wore a thick gold band with a small emblem on his left hand. Fans were quick to comment with one questioning: "Wait a minute, wedding ring?" and another asking: "Did they get married?"

Earlier in the year, Brooklyn once again fuelled wedding rumours when Nicola shared an Instagram snap of them both and captioned it "my forever", and Brooklyn commented "my wife" followed by three love heart emojis. His comment has received over 1,000 likes as fans caught on to the potential slip-up about his marital status.

SEE: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's gorgeous family album

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.