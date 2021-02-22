Victoria Beckham's son Cruz's 16th birthday cake is a work of art Cruz turned 16 over the weekend

Victoria and David Beckham treated their son Cruz to an incredible 16th birthday cake that perfectly suited his artistic flair.

MORE: Cruz Beckham unveils edgy new piercing on 16th birthday

Former Spice Girls star Victoria took to Instagram to share photos of the Beckham party, held at KOMODO in Miami. One of the snaps showed Cruz and his dad David standing next to the show-stopping dessert from Divine Delicacies Cakes.

Spread across three tiers, the birthday cake was decorated with spray paint in colourful red, yellow and blue colours while mini cans made out of icing were dotted around the outside.

The words 'Happy Birthday' were displayed in a graffiti style, while Cruz's name was spelt out in gold lettering on top of the creation.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shares incredible new hobby with son Cruz during Miami trip

"We love you @cruzbeckham," VB captioned one photo, before adding: "Kisses @davegrutman @isabelagrutman @komodomiami."

PHOTOS: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's gorgeous family album

SHOP: 18 kitchen gadgets under £15 that’ll revolutionise your cooking

The graffiti spray paint design was fitting considering Cruz has been showing off his artistic skills while the family have been staying in Miami, as David continues working with his football club, Inter Miami FC.

Victoria and David Beckham's son Cruz enjoyed an incredible 16th birthday cake

In January, VB and her youngest son got a street art lesson from Miami-based artist Alexander Mijares, and the results were stunning! "This is incredible @cruzbeckham," the proud mum captioned one photo, writing on another transformation snap: "Before @cruzbeckham... after @cruzbeckham. So inspiring!!"

Cruz's cake was decorated with spray paint

Cruz also shared some shots on his own Instagram page, simply tagging the artist in his caption. Alexander left a touching reply, adding: "Brother you crushed it!! You're a natural!!! #StreetArt."

Former England footballer David enjoyed another arts and crafts day with his children Cruz, Romeo and Harper, in which Cruz created a very abstract piece. "Cruz being Cruz," joked the dad-of-four, as he showed off the colourful teddy bear holding a guitar surrounded by graffiti.

Cruz has recently tried his hand at street art

For his 16th birthday, Cruz received plenty of messages from friends and family. VB shared a montage of videos and photos of her son on Instagram and gushed: "Happy Birthday!! @cruzbeckham we all love u so much xxxx. We are so proud of the man you have turned into! So sweet and so kind x we love you x kisses @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham #harperseven x."

RELATED: Cruz Beckham reveals a glimpse inside his rustic Cotswolds bedroom