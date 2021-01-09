Brooklyn Beckham and fiancée Nicola Peltz seen visiting church The son of Victoria Beckham posed with his fiancée

Brooklyn Beckham and his fiancée Nicola Peltz posed up a storm in a beautiful church on Friday, with the latter sharing a sweet photo of the pair embracing.

Cuddled up to her other half in front of a striking stained glass window, Nicola wrote: "You feel so right."

While Brooklyn is thought to have joined Nicola stateside earlier in the week, the budding photographer did spend Christmas with his family in the Cotswolds.

Nicola shared the photo on Instagram

Brooklyn's mum – fashion designer Victoria Beckham – took to Instagram over the festive season to reveal that she was spending the most wonderful time of the year with all four of her and husband David Beckham's kids.

Sharing a rare family photo to mark their reunion, the former Spice Girl's four children - Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper – could all be seen smiling for the camera, with Cruz even dressed in a festive jumper.

The doting mum-of-four added a red Santa's hat motif to Harper's head, reindeer antlers to Romeo and what appears to be devil's horns to her other two sons – how cheeky!

On Saturday, Victoria proved just how close she is to her son's fiancée, when she shared a photo of herself cosied up to Nicola to mark her birthday.

Victoria wished Nicola happy birthday

Alongside the snap, in which Victoria could be seen wearing a chic black T-shirt and Nicola donned a stylish black dress as she leaned into her mother-in-law-to-be, Victoria sweetly wrote: "Happy Birthday @nicolaannepeltz! We love you!! So many kisses from us all!"

Fans were quick to share sweet birthday messages of their own, with one saying: "Happy birthday! Hope she has the most amazing day. Lots of love."

