Strictly's Karen Hauer splits from David Webb after two years together The separation is amicable

Strictly Come Dancing's Karen Hauer and her boyfriend David Webb have split after two years together, HELLO! has confirmed.

The pair, who were very active on social media and often shared pictures of them together at their London home, have ended their romance on good terms, with David moving out of their house.

The opera singer and the professional dancer both shared their last picture together on August 27, with the pair paying tribute to their dog Marley, which they adopted together.

WATCH Karen Hauer and David Webb exclusively showing us inside their London home

"Our Little Marley Moo. It's been two years today since you came into our lives after we saw this picture of you on the @wild_at_heart_foundation site and you've changed it forever, thank you for being the best little man in my life and for helping boost the Male ratio of the house. X," David captioned the shot.

The couple gave their first joint interview to HELLO! back in November 2019, with the BBC star describing David as "my rock".

"He's my rock. It's so nice to have someone that understands and accepts me, doesn't judge and doesn't try to change me in any way. Everyone just falls in love with him too, because he has such a beautiful soul," the 37-year-old dancer told the magazine at the time.

Of the relationship, David said: "Karen inspires me to be the best version of myself. I'm the luckiest man on this earth."

The couple began dating in April 2018 after meeting at the UK premiere of the Disney film Coco in January 2018, several months after the breakdown of her marriage to reigning Strictly champion Kevin Clifton.