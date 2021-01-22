Emma Willis treated fans to a small glimpse into her night in with husband Matt during the UK's third lockdown. Making most of some quality time together without their children, the couple enjoyed watching romantic family drama This Is Us.

In the caption, the 44-year-old gushed: "This is us... watching @nbcthisisus, obsessed with it. Bit late to the party, but better late than never eh! If you're on the lookout, give it a whirl. Night gang. Stay safe."

Friends and fans alike rushed to post underneath the heartwarming post, with Fearne Cotton writing: "The greatest show ever." Clara Amfo added: "No family will make you sob like the Pearsons!" One fan said: "It's an emotional rollercoaster but I feel like it's part of my life now."

Like many parents, Emma and Matt have been home-schooling their children. The stars, who tied the knot in 2008, are doting parents to their son Ace, who is nine, and daughters Isabelle, 11, and Trixie Grace, four.

Earlier this month, Emma delighted her fans by sharing a very rare photo of all three of her children. The picture showed Matt holding hands with their youngest daughter in the foreground, as their older children walked ahead of them through a muddy field. "Favourite time of the day... [heart emoji]," the TV presenter captioned the photo.

Emma uploaded this cute selfie

In May, Emma spoke with MailOnline about the pressures of homeschooling. "For me in the beginning we put a lot of pressure on ourselves to be perfect schoolteachers and make them have the absolute school day that they would have but at home," she shared.

"I didn't want my stress at having to be a schoolteacher and not being good enough having a knock on effect to them and them getting stressed because they know I'm getting stressed, or them getting worried because they know I'm getting wound up." She added: "After a couple of weeks you realise, you know what I am not a schoolteacher, they aren't at school and we have to do what we can do. I have never loved teachers more in my whole life."

