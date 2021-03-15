Peter Andre's wife Emily melts hearts by kissing daughter Amelia in adorable snap Mother's Day was celebrated in style in the Andre household

Peter Andre and his children made sure his wife Emily was treated to an incredibly special Mother's Day on Sunday.

Taking to her Instagram page, the NHS doctor shared a series of heartwarming pictures, including the lovely notes their kids - Amelia, seven, and Theodore, four - had written.

"Love you with all my heart," the proud mum wrote. Emily also uploaded the most precious snap showing her kissing her mini-me daughter. "To all those mums out there doing an amazing job…" she remarked.

The 31-year-old then added: "Thank you @peterandre for my gorgeous flowers. Feeling very loved [heart emoji]."

Both Emily and Peter live in Surrey with Amelia and Theo, as well as Peter's two children, Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, from his previous marriage to Katie Price.

Emily shared this sweet snap kissing her little girl

Meanwhile, the doting husband paid tribute to his own mum – and revealed how much he was missing her. "Mum, you are everything," he said. "Happy Mother's Day (even though it's not Mother's Day in Australia) love you so much. We wish we could be with you. Soon."

Peter previously spoke about how he would immediately travel to Australia from his home if his parents needed him and fell ill – however, he wouldn't break the rules put in place during the pandemic.

Peter also made sure he organised flowers for his wife

"I speak to my dad pretty much every day. The only saving grace is that my sister is there," he told MailOnline. "I know that everyone is in the same position and when you know that... I am not singled out. No one from here can go to Australia."

He added: "It is really difficult not knowing when I'll be able to see them again in person."

