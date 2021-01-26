Emma Willis professes love for husband Matt in hilarious selfie The couple have been married since 2008

Emma Willis has professed her love for her husband Matt in a heartwarming post. The couple, who spent the weekend in the snow with their three children, posed for a hilarious selfie together – all dressed up in their winter knits.

"Last one from yesterday… Love you @mattwillis [heart emoji]," gushed the Voice UK presenter. Just hours before, the 44-year-old shared a sweet snapshot showing Isabelle, 11, Ace, nine, and four-year-old Trixie standing at a set of bi-folding doors and looking out at the snowfall in the garden.

The photo, which was taken from behind, also showcased the children's matching snow outfits, with Isabelle and Ace dressed in white trousers, rainbow-coloured jackets, and black hats. Little Trixie, meanwhile, was wearing a purple unicorn snowsuit and a sweet bobble hat. "My babies…" she simply wrote.

Like many parents, Emma and Matt have been homeschooling their children – and have even shared snippets into their new lockdown lives.

In May, Emma spoke with MailOnline about the pressures of homeschooling. "For me in the beginning we put a lot of pressure on ourselves to be perfect schoolteachers and make them have the absolute school day that they would have but at home," she shared.

Emma posted this hilarious selfie with Matt

"I didn't want my stress at having to be a schoolteacher and not being good enough having a knock on effect to them and them getting stressed because they know I'm getting stressed, or them getting worried because they know I'm getting wound up."

She added: "After a couple of weeks you realise, you know what I am not a schoolteacher, they aren't at school and we have to do what we can do. I have never loved teachers more in my whole life."

