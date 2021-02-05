Kamala Harris' heartbreaking confession about mother's death She lost her mum last year

Kamala Harris paid a heartfelt tribute to her mother when she remembered her for World Cancer Day on 4 February.

The Vice President, 56, confessed that, despite her beloved mother’s career trying to discover a cure for the disease, it was cancer which took her life.

MORE: Kamala Harris pays tribute to her sister with incredible photo

In a poignant Instagram post, Kamala shared a sweet childhood photo with her mum, along with an emotional message.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama share a special moment you have to see

"My mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, came to this country with a dream: to cure cancer," she wrote. "She became a breast cancer scientist and worked for decades in the lab to advance the fight against the deadly disease.

"It was a shock when she told us in 2008 that she herself was diagnosed with colon cancer - and a great sadness when she passed away a year later.

"I miss her every day. I know the President, First Lady, and so many Americans understand that loss.

MORE: Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff have some exciting family news

MORE: Everything you need to know about Kamala Harris' family

Kamala shared a photo with her mother who she lost last year

"My mother wouldn’t want us to give up on her dream. @potus and I believe we are closer to a cure than ever before. On this World Cancer Day, we are committed to supporting the scientists, researchers, and health care workers who devote their lives - as my mother did - to helping fight this disease. Together, we can put an end to cancer."

Her post received more than a million likes and she was showered with love and support from her followers and people whose lives have been impacted by the disease.

MORE: Kamala Harris' school picture is as stylish as you would expect

Kamala says she and President Joe Biden are fighting to put an end to cancer

"She would be so proud," wrote one, while another said: "I wouldn’t have survived breast cancer if it wasn't for the scientists," wrote another and many more sent kind words, on what is a difficult day for Kamala and her family.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.