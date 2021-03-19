Jill Duggar praises husband Derick as he reveals exciting news Derick Dillard took to Instagram to share his wonderful news

Jill Duggar has praised her husband as he becomes certified to practise law in the state of Arkansas despite still being in college.

Derrick Dillard took to Instagram to share his wonderful news, revealing that "Arkansas certifies students to represent people in all aspects of their case & appear in court on their behalf."

"I'm thankful to serve clients through the UA legal clinic!" he added.

Derick is currently in law school

Jill, who has two sons with Derick, commented: "Love you and everything you’re doing!! That’s my man! So proud of you babe!

"And praise the Lord for bringing you this far! I know He will carry you through the rest of the way!"

Jill and Derick have been estranged from her family ever since Derick accused patriarch Jim Bob of withholding money from his children over their years on TLC shows 19 Kids and Counting, and later Counting On.

He alleged that the family were told it was a "volunteer ministry" and no money was ever exchanged between TLC and the family.

Jill and Derick wed in 2013

Derrick also claimed he and Jill are not welcome at the family’s compound unless Jim Bob is there, and alleged that Jill had been cut off from her younger siblings, many of whom she had raised.

Jill, 29, is the fourth child and the second daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle.

They first appeared on the family's TLC series before they quit in 2017.

The Duggars are devout independent Christian Baptists, who pride themselves on their conservative outlook. They follow strict guidelines in their day-to-day life, including no alcohol and no bare skin on show, and men and women are not allowed to be alone together unless married.

Kissing, hand-holding and other physical signs of affection are not allowed until a couple's wedding day, and all couples must have chaperones present on their dates.

However, Jill and Derick have stopped following many of the family's strict beliefs, allowing their sons to attend public school, wearing more revealing clothing, drinking alcohol, and speaking out about birth control.

The pair tied the knot in 2014 and share sons Israel, five, and Samuel, three.