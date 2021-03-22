Justin Bieber gets candid about difficulties of marriage with Hailey Bieber The couple married in 2018

Justin Bieber has opened up about the difficulties of married life with Hailey Bieber in a new interview with RADIO.com.

The Sorry singer began dating model Hailey in 2015, but they split in January 2016, before reconciling in May 2018. The couple became engaged and married later that year, with tweets confirming their relationship.

They later had an official marriage ceremony in 2019 in Bluffton, South Carolina.

WATCH: Justin and Hailey Bieber speak openly in 'How Are You Really?' challenge

The singer admitted that he ran into some difficulties while working on his last project, due to some of his own insecurities as he and Hailey attempted to "blend" their lives together.

"The last project, I was still working through my own emotional stuff in my own life and some insecurities and just some fears," he explained.

"And my wife and I were just so newly married, so there was just so much to navigate, we're now just blending our lives together and that's a challenging process."

He added: "As that process became easier to predict, I think having that predictability changed my ability to just function at a more healthy level."

WATCH: Justin Bieber's full interview with RADIO.com

The Yummy singer also revealed there were some "tentative" moves for his upcoming tour, which saw many dates rescheduled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but he said the touring experience could be "gruelling."

The star explained that he was aiming to "set boundaries" for the project, hoping that he would be able to "prioritise time with my wife."

He added: "I think as long as I do that throughout this tour. It's always like you live and you learn and you learn how to say no.

"There was this quote I heard the other day that went: 'Don't be resentful for something you say yes to, just do it. And when you're done reassess your boundaries and don't do it again'."

The couple married in 2019

Hailey celebrated Justin's birthday earlier this month by resharing a wedding picture of the pair that caused some minor controversy when it was first posted.

The black-and-white snap shows the couple kissing on their wedding day, with Hailey's train containing the message: "Till death do us part."

When it was first posted, many grammar police users were quick to point out that what Hailey's dress should've used was 'til' as it is a shortened version of the world 'until.'

"There's a grammatical error on your train, girl," wrote one at the time, although when Hailey reshared the post this time, no one commented on the error.

