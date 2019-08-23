Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin to celebrate second wedding - all the details This sounds very special…

They may already be Mr and Mrs, but Justin and Hailey Bieber are set to celebrate their wedding a second time, according to reports. The couple, who married in a private ceremony back in September 2018, will hold a star-studded September party in South Carolina - according to TMZ. The website has published a snap of the sweet personalised invitations, which have a comic book theme and read: "We are honoured to have you on our special day. September 30th 2019, South Carolina."

Hailey and Justin are set to celebrate their second wedding in September, according to reports

Of course, the exact venue has remained private, and in fact the pair have previously tried to arrange their second ceremony four times! The couple have apparently postponed a number of times, due to some of their loved ones not being able to attend. So, we'll hold our breath for now, but here's hoping we see some beautiful bridal snaps of Hailey come September.

Justin and Hailey were spotted in South Carolina earlier in August, with many now guessing that they were doing some wedding planning. The happy couple were seen together at Palmetto Bluff, a picturesque waterfront area on the May River. It sounds like the perfect spot for an autumn wedding, we reckon!

The couple took a loved-up trip to London after they first tied the knot

Model Hailey has even given a little hint about her wedding dress, during her '73 Questions' video interview with Vogue magazine. When asked about her chosen gown, she said: "I can't say much… but it's kind of like an off-white colour." Speaking of her sweet relationship with her husband, she also revealed that their engagement was the "biggest surprise that she'd ever had," and that Justin's Bahamas proposal was "very special". We have no doubt their second wedding day will be just as memorable as the first!

