Who is Faye Brookes dating after her split from Gareth Gates? The Dancing on Ice star is currently dating personal trainer Joe Davies

Fans are loving the new series of Dancing on Ice which returned to our screens in January, and among the celebrities competing this year is former Cornonation Street star Faye Brookes.

The actress portrayed fan favourite character Kate Connor between 2015 and 2019.

After previously dating and getting engaged to Pop Idol runner-up Gareth Gates, Faye is currently loved up with her beau, personal trainer Joe Davies.

Here's everything we know about their relationship…

Loading the player...

Faye stunned audiences in her Dancing on Ice debut

Who is Faye Brookes' boyfriend Joe Davies?

Faye is dating Barry's Bootcamp PT Joe Davies. The couple spent a lot of time together during the first lockdown, and Faye is believed to have isolated at Joe's parents' seaside home. The couple are currently thought to be living together in a Manchester flat.

Joe has been full of praise for the former Corrie star's Dancing on Ice journey, and ahead of her first skate wrote that he was "unbelievably proud" of the actress.

Following her incredible first dance on 27 January, he beamed with pride saying the skater had "set the bar" and made "show history."

The pair have posted loved-up snaps on Instagram

When did Faye Brookes and Joe Davies start dating?

The couple went public with their romance in December 2019, just weeks after denying they were an item.

In a sweet post on his Stories, Joe posted a picture of Faye and called himself a "lucky guy." He also added a GIF from the Disney classic Lady and the Tramp.

When reposting his story, Faye added her own kissing GIF.

The couple are believed to be living together in Manchester

What has Faye Brookes said about boyfriend Joe Davies?

Faye has heaped praise on her handsome boyfriend, and in an Instagram post commemorating their first anniversary last December, she wrote: "I honestly believe I'm a better person just being near you my love. Thank you for loving me that way you do."

And in a post from November, she wrote: "I'm so lucky to have him." Joe adorably reacted to the post, by saying: "Not as lucky as me."

The pair have also affectionately referred to themselves as a family, alongside their two cute puppies, Bear and Bao.

Why did Faye Brookes and Gareth Gates split after engagement?

Faye and Gareth had an on-off relationship between 2013 and 2019

The actress started an on-off relationship with Pop Idol runner-up Gareth Gates in 2013 after meeting him on the set of Legally Blonde: The Musical.

The former couple got engaged on New Year's Eve 2018, with Gareth popping the question. But, in August 2019 the pair confirmed their split.

There has been no official reason behind the split, but in a cryptic Instagram post, Faye wrote that "gut feelings are guardian angels."

Another post from the actress read: "Don't be afraid to start over again," while a lengthy quote noted, "these past few days may feel challenging or even disorientating – especially around your identity and relationships."

