Demi Lovato and the cast of Glee will honor the late Naya Rivera at next month's GLAAD awards.

Naya tragically died in 2020 in a boating accident.

The cast of the hit series, which this year celebrates its 10 year anniversary, will perform at the 32nd annual awards show to honor LGBTQ teens and Naya, who played lesbian character Santana Lopez.

Demi starred in Glee as Naya's on-screen love interest

Heather Morris, who played Naya's on-screen girlfriend Brittany Pierce, Amber Riley, Jane Lynch, Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale, Matthew Morrison, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Jacob Artist, Vanessa Lengies, Alex Newell, Harry Shum Jr. and Becca Tobin will all perform.

Demi starred in the series of one of Santana's love interests, and she will introduce the performance.

Naya's Santana was an LGBTQ icon on TV

"I don't need to explain what the importance of Santana and Brittany's relationship was to all of you who are watching, because most of you felt like it was your gateway into your current life," Heather shared in August after the news of Naya's death.

"Most of you felt like it was an inspiration to become your best self. I want you to know that that was never lost on me. It was never lost on Naya."

Naya died in 2020

"We both knew how special that was," she continued.

"I think she knew a little bit more than I did. I really felt it a lot later with all the messages and all the people reaching out. And I knew the writers also knew that as well. They were basically writing for the fans."

Naya drowned at Lake Piru on 8 July, whilst enjoying a day out with her son Josey.

Naya and her little boy had rented a pontoon boat and were swimming together. After the boat was overdue for return, staff found Josey on board, but not Naya.

Naya starred in Glee

According to the Ventura Sheriff's Department, Naya's son was wearing a life vest, but she was not.

The star's body was recovered five days later on 13 July by a search and rescue dive team.

The mother-of-one was laid to rest on 24 July at Forrest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills, 11 days after her body was recovered.

