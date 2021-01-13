Ryan Dorsey is remembering his late ex-wife, Glee star Naya Rivera. The couple, who together shared five-year-old son Josey, were married in 2014 but finalised their divorce in 2018. Ryan is now raising little Josey on his own, following Naya's tragic death from drowning in July 2020.

On Tuesday, Ryan, 37, took to Instagram to share a rare photograph of the family together, and he shared a birthday message for the star. He wrote: "Just as surreal as it is real that you’re gone. If that makes any sense, but none of this still makes any sense… 34. I could just hear you saying, 'Ah, I'm old AF now!' Ha… Rest easy old lady…" along with a series of love hearts.

Naya tragically drowned at Lake Piru on 8 July, whilst enjoying a day out with her son Josey. Naya and her little boy had rented a pontoon boat and were swimming together.

After the boat was overdue for return, staff found Josey on board, but not Naya. According to the Ventura Sheriff's Department, Naya's son was wearing a life vest, but she was not. The star's body was recovered five days later, on the 13 July by a search and rescue dive team.

Ryan Dorsey shared a touching birthday tribute to Naya

The mother-of-one was laid to rest last week, on 24 July at Forrest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills, 11 days after her body was recovered.

The couple shared five-year-old son Josey

A day after her funeral, Ryan paid an emotional tribute n his Instagram. Sharing a sweet photo of Naya and Josey, he wrote: "This is so unfair...there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair."

Naya tragically drowned in July

He continued: "I don't know what to say...I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for. I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: 'Ryan can you stop snap chatting!' Haha. I'm glad I didn't listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up.

Naya and Ryan were married from 2014 until 2018

"Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He'll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep," he concluded, before encouraging his fans and friends to "be kind to others, forgive, forget, don't hold grudges…Time on Earth is precious and you just never know…"

