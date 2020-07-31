Naya Rivera's official cause of death revealed as she is laid to rest The Glee star was laid to rest on 24 July, 11 days after her body was recovered

Three weeks after Naya Rivera's tragic death it has been confirmed that the former Glee star died of accidental drowning.

According to the 33-year-old's death certificate, Naya drowned to death "in minutes". It further indicated that an autopsy was performed and determined the death was accidental, with no underlying causes or ailments. No drugs or alcohol were present in her system either.

Naya was laid to rest last Friday

The actress drowned at Lake Piru on 8 July, whilst enjoying a day out with her son Josey. Naya and her little boy had rented a pontoon boat and were swimming together. After the boat was overdue for return, staff found Josey on board, but not Naya. According to the Ventura Sheriff's Department, Naya's son was wearing a life vest, but she was not. The star's body was recovered five days later, on the 13 July by a search and rescue dive team.

The mother-of-one was laid to rest last week, on 24 July at Forrest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills, 11 days after her body was recovered.

The star drowned whilst out on a boat trip with her son Josey

A day after her funeral, Naya Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey paid an emotional tribute to the star on his Instagram. Sharing a sweet photo of Naya with their son Josey, he wrote: "This is so unfair...there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair."

He added: "I don't know what to say...I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for. I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: 'Ryan can you stop snap chatting!' Haha. I'm glad I didn't listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up.

Naya's ex-husband Ryan shared the sweetest picture of their son and Naya together

"Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He'll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep," he concluded, before encouraging his fans and friends to "be kind to others, forgive, forget, don't hold grudges…Time on Earth is precious and you just never know…".