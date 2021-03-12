Demi Lovato shares shaved head transformation plans The superstar admitted that she felt her hair is part of a heteronormative box

Demi Lovato has revealed she plans to shave her head "completely," as part of a transformation into "living her truth."

The superstar admitted that she felt her hair is part of a heteronormative box she has placed herself in, but as she begins to acknowledge the truth of her sexuality, she plans to change her image.

Demi is currently rocking a very short pixie cut, with a tight undercut.

"When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am," she told Glamour magazine.

"This past year I was engaged to a man, and when it didn’t work, I was like, this is a huge sign. I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn’t going to I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth."

She added: "I know who I am and what I am, but I’m just waiting until a specific timeline to come out to the world as what I am."

Demi has opened up on her sexuality

Demi split from fiance Max Ehrich in 2020 after a whirlwind romance, but she told the publication she is now casually dating again, and realizing that being with women feels "right."

"I just found myself really appreciating the friendships of those people more than the romance, and I didn’t want the romance from anybody of the opposite sex," she shared.

Demi, 28, overdosed in 2018

The 28-year-old will speak candidly about her past addictions and journey to sobriety in a new documentary for YouTube.

The four-part series titled Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil will go into detail about Demi's near-fatal overdose in 2018 that left the Sorry Not Sorry singer hospitalized.

Directed and produced by Michael D. Ratner, the docuseries will also focus on Demi's career since the life-changing event and include footage from her 2018 Tell Me You Love Me World Tour.

