Alex Jones announces she's pregnant with baby number three Congratulations are in order

Congratulations are in order for The One Show host Alex Jones and her husband Charlie Thomson, as the couple are expecting their third child.

MORE: Alex Jones is too gorgeous in her colour-clashing M&S top

The couple are already the doting parents to son Teddy, aged four, and son Kit, aged one. Alex announced the news live on The One Show, which she was presenting with Ronan Keating.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones reveals she's pregnant with third child

"It just seems like a good time to share some news with everybody, and the crew in the studio for the first time," the 44-year-old said.

"Lockdown's been anything but predictable and we've had some really unexpected news – baby number three is on the way!"

When Ronan pushed the former Strictly Come Dancing star to reveal the baby's gender, Alex confirmed that she'd be having her first girl.

MORE: Alex Jones reveals surprising place she lost engagement ring

MORE: Alex Jones' silky floral dress has spring written all over it

The TV presenter also revealed the news on her Instagram page in an adorable photo featuring her family.

The presenter is pregnant with her third child

In the black-and-white snap, Alex and Charlie beamed at the camera, with the expectant mother holding her youngest son. Her other son held aloft a sign which simply read: "Coming soon… Baby number 3."

Fans and the star's celebrity friends rushed to post their congratulations. Angela Scanlon wrote: "Oh my god!!!!! CONGRATS lovely xxxx."

Louise Redknapp added: "Congratulations," while Alex's One Show co-host Jermaine Jenas said: "Amazing news!"

The star is already a doting mother to two sons

Angellica Bell was thrilled with the news, leaving two comments, one that said: "CONGRATULAIONS AMAZING!" and a second that read: "I'm still buzzing with this news!"

Earlier this year, Alex celebrated making a major milestone with her youngest son when he experienced snow for the very first time.

In the sweet snap Kit can be seen reaching his hand out in an attempt to catch the falling snowflakes. The tot was being held by his doting father.

The image also gave fans a glimpse inside Alex's garden. As well as a seating area and a shed for storage, there is a large trampoline set up on the lawn and a football visible on the grass.

In 2017, the presenter devastatingly suffered a symptomless miscarriage while pregnant for the second time. She bravely presented The One Show just an hour after learning the sad news.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.