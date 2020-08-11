Alex Jones faced a very relatable dilemma this week. The One Show star braved the heat and headed out for a run on Monday – but she found herself diverted by the promise of an ice-cold drink. Alex, 43, took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of an iced coffee, which was already half-drunk. She wrote in the caption: "Is it cheating if I go out on a run and stop half way for one of these?!"

MORE: Inside The One Show host Alex Jones' stunning London family home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones Reveals A Peek Inside Her Son Teddy's Room

Alex is now back in London, after enjoying an idyllic two-week family staycation in her native Wales. The TV star took time off from The One Show so that she could go and spend time with her parents in her hometown for the first time following the coronavirus lockdown, along with her husband Charlie Thomson and their two boys, Teddy, three, and one-year-old Kit.

MORE: Alex Jones bids farewell to parents following idyllic family staycation

Alex Jones shared her iced coffee dilemna on Instagram

It was a well-deserved break for the presenter. Over the past months, Alex has been juggling caring for her two young children with her TV career during lockdown.

MORE: Alex Jones shares hilarious behind-the-scenes video on The One Show

Admitting that it has at times been "overwhelming", she recently told The Telegraph's Stella Magazine: "Doing it all, I think, is really, really hard. All I hope is that it doesn't get harder for women. Because - sometimes, some days - the pressure is pretty unbearable.

Alex and Charlie have been married since December 2015

"Mum often says to me, 'You know Al, I knew what I was supposed to be in a day. I was supposed to be a mother. You're trying to be a mother in the morning and then be somebody completely professional in the afternoon.'

MORE: Alex Jones' son Kit steals the show in cute new holiday photo

"Sometimes, that is tricky, because your mindset doesn't necessarily flip as quickly as you want it to."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones Cuts Own Fringe Before Going Live On TV

But despite the struggle, the mum-of-two has treasured the extra time with her family – especially since three-year-old Teddy would usually be at nursery four mornings a week. She also spoke about having her insurance broker husband at home full-time, joking: "I now have to get into bed by climbing over his office chair."