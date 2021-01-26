The One Show's Alex Jones marks major milestone with her son Alex is a proud mum to two little boys

There was great excitement in Alex Jones's household on Monday. The One Show star took to Instagram to mark a major milestone for her little boy Kit – his first experience of snow! Alex, 43, shares two children with her husband, Charlie Thomson: Kit, one, and his older brother, Teddy, four.

In the photo, Kit can be seen looking up at the falling snowflakes and holding out his hand to catch them. He is being held by his dad Charlie as father and son make the most of the wintery weather.

The image also gives a glimpse inside Alex's garden. As well as a seating area and a shed for storage, there is a large trampoline set up on the lawn and a football visible on the grass.

Alex, Charlie and their young family live together in a beautiful Victorian house in London, which the couple renovated together in 2016 before they moved in.

Alex shared a snapshot showing Kit enjoying the snow with dad Alex

They maintained many of the period features in their home, such as traditional fireplaces and high ceilings, while stylish touches including their gorgeous green kitchen, cosy living room and minimalist bedroom lend a Scandi-esque spin.

The star did give her home a mini-makeover at the weekend in honour of a very special occasion – Teddy's fourth birthday! Alex transformed the living room with multi-coloured balloons and birthday banners hung across glass doors leading to the garden. "Party for 4," she captioned her photo.

The family recently celebrated Teddy's fourth birthday

Alex later shared a snap of her little boy enjoying his family party, dressed in a blue outfit that matched the balloon he was holding up to the camera.

It’s the first time the doting mum-of-two has had to alter family celebrations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Alex and Charlie have been married since 2015

While celebrating Kit's first birthday last March, she wrote: "It’s not the first birthday party we planned obviously and both sets of grandparents were hugely missed, but aren’t we lucky to have all these different ways of communicating which means nobody completely misses the big moments. Penblwydd hapus cariad. Happy birthday Kit Kat. We’ll celebrate again on the other side."

