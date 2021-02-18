Alex Jones' silky floral dress has spring written all over it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The One Show host Alex Jones stunned viewers on Wednesday night with her pretty spring outfit!

Styled by Tess Wright, the Welsh presenter looked ready for the warmer weather, wearing a floral frock and retro white boots.

"The perfect spring dress...even better in the flesh, the print is insane! @wyselondon," Tess captioned a snap of Alex's outfit. She continued: "Looking good @alexjonesthomson this is going to get a lot of wear!"

Made of a silk-cotton mix, Alex was wearing the 'Celina' dress from Wyse London, which features puff sleeves and a ruffled hem. Perhaps most striking, as Tess pointed out, was the 70s-inspired ditsy floral print, which was made up of bright yellow, green and white colours.

WATCH: 5 style lessons Alex Jones swears by

As expected, the pretty style has already got limited stock in some sizes – so hurry if you want to copy Alex's look.

The 43-year-old paired her midi with white heeled boots, and although she didn't credit her exact pair, we've found alternative styles for as little as £22.50.

Alex paired her dress with white heeled boots

Fashion stylist Tess previously opened up to HELLO! about Alex's gorgeous wardrobe, and revealed that they wanted to "shake things up" when she returned from her maternity leave with youngest son Kit.

Discussing the presenter's go-to brands and styles, she added that comfort is really important. "Her favourite silhouette would probably be a wide-leg jean and a lovely soft knit in a bright colour," she said.

Floral dress, £325, Wyse London

"Alex also loves a midi dress in a bright colour or pretty print, something she can throw on and feel comfortable sitting on the sofa or standing interviewing guests." Her latest look certainly fits the bill!

And her off-screen looks are largely similar to her TV appearances, with Tess revealing she similarly opts for comfortable clothes. "I know that she's like me - with two small children she loves comfort, practicality and anything you can throw in the washing machine," she said.

