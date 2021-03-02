The One Show's Alex Jones reveals surprising place she lost engagement ring Even Stacey Solomon was surprised

Viewers of The One Show will have no doubt burst out laughing on Tuesday when host Alex Jones made the surprising revelation that she'd once lost her engagement ring in a hamster cage.

The famous mum was interviewing Stacey Solomon when she shared the hilarious anecdote, and even Stacey seemed surprised.

Offering her advice to newly-engaged Stacey, Alex said: "Don't lose the ring. I've lost mine twice."

It was then that the Welsh presenter added: "Once it was in the hamster cage."

Looking perplexed, Stacey asked: "What was it doing there?" to which Alex replied: "I think I'd given the hamsters avocado and it just slipped off. But I looked everywhere for it."

Alex made the hilarious reveal live on TV

Doting mum Stacey then sweetly added: "Don't worry. I won't ever take mine off."

The Loose Women star is doing the rounds at the moment as she prepares for the launch of her book, Tap to Tidy, this week.

The 31-year-old recently told HELLO! in an exclusive interview that she hopes to tie the knot with fiancé Joe Swash in July, even if it means not having her full guest list in attendance.

"I'm trying to stay as positive as possible," Stacey told HELLO!.

"There are people in our lives who we don't think we will, unfortunately, have much time left with. So if worst comes to worst and we can only have a wedding of six, then we will get married with those special people."

