The Talk's Amanda Kloots shares gorgeous beach photo with son Elvis The picture was taken on a trip to Malibu

The Talk host Amanda Kloots has shared a gorgeous beach picture with her young son, almost a year after the death of her husband Nick Cordero.

Taken on the weekend during a trip to Malibu, Amanda is pictured wearing a white shirt and boater hat.

She was walking along the sand holding hands with her 22-month-old son, Elvis.

MORE: Amanda Kloots reveals her son's adorable new habit in sweet video

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Kloots reveals her son's adorable new habit

"When he holds my hand on a walk the whole world stops," she captioned the adorable picture.

MORE: Amanda Kloots showcases endless legs in tiny shorts and crop top

MORE: Amanda Kloots displays endless legs in flirty sportswear

"The most wonderful feeling," shared one friend as another added: "I always felt that way about my son!"

Amanda posted this adorable picture with Elvis

Amanda welcomed her son in June 2019, announcing his birth on Instagram.

"Introducing Elvis Eduardo Cordero!" she wrote at the time. "Arrived at 6:41 am this morning. 7lbs and 15oz. We are so in love with him already! 56 hour labor but mama and baby boy are doing great! I’ll share my birth story after a very long nap.”

Elvis' father is actor Nick, who tragically died last July from complications caused by COVID-19.

He was first admitted to hospital on 30 March 2020 and in April had his leg amputated after complications due to a blood clot. By May he had severe lung damage, and passed away on 5 July.

Nick passed away on 5 July 2020

Amanda recently paid tribute to her late husband in a heartbreaking post, writing: "Oh how I miss you. Every second of every day.

"How I miss your smile, you grabbing me for a hug, my head on your chest when we sleep.

"I miss your voice. I miss walking in the house seeing you holding a guitar and working on music. I miss cooking dinner together, having conversations with you over wine. I miss standing by your gorgeous side, all 6'5 of you!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here