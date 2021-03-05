Amanda Kloots reveals what she misses the most about late husband Nick Cordero tragically died from complications after COVID-19

Amanda Kloots has shared the things she misses the most about her husband, eight months after he tragically passed away.

Broadway star Nick Cordero died in July 2020 after being diagnosed with the coronavirus in early March.

After 95 days in hospital, he passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA at the age of 41.

"March 5th, Nick has been gone for 8 months today," Amanda shared on social media, alongside a picture of the two in Paris.⠀

"Oh how I miss you. Every second of every day. How I miss your smile, you grabbing me for a hug, my head on your chest when we sleep.

"I miss your voice. I miss walking in the house seeing you holding a guitar and working on music. I miss cooking dinner together, having conversations with you over wine. I miss standing by your gorgeous side, all 6’5” of you!

"I miss holding your hand and kissing your lips. I miss saying, 'I love you.'"

Nick tragically died in July 2020

Amanda, who is now raising son Elvis, one, alone following Nick's death, added: "How has it been 8 months already?

"If I could go back in time to last March, I’d hold you so tight everyday knowing it was our last month together. I love you forever and ever."

The pair are parents to son Elvis

His death was one of the first high-profile cases to make headlines, and Amanda's bravery throughout her terrible ordeal has earned her a legion of supportive fans.

Following Nick's passing, brave Amanda said at the time: "God has another angel in heaven now.

"My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth."

