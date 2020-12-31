Amanda Kloots has shared a moving post, five months on from her husband Nick Cordero's tragic death. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, The Talk's new host reflected on life since the Broadway actor's sad passing from COVID-19 aged just 41.

In the message accompanying a beautiful illustration of her family, Amanda expressed her regrets about wishing time away and not making the most of every "precious" moment on earth together.

The mother-of-one is raising son Elvis, one, alone following Nick's death. The Canadian stage star lost his battle with coronavirus in July after three months in hospital.

Amanda Kloots shared a poignant post about husband Nick Cordero's death

His death was one of the first high-profile cases to make headlines, and Amanda's bravery throughout her terrible ordeal has earned her a legion of supportive fans.

The post read: "Every day is a gift. Hard days are a gift. Hard weeks are a gift. Hard years are a gift. Find the lessons from each day so you can learn and grow. What I’ve learned this year... Don’t wish time away. Time is precious. Make every day count. Be grateful for every day here on this Earth. Be grateful for all the blessings you have.

"Take that family photo. Say I love you. Make the phone call. Forgive. Pray and believe. Get back up again. Take one day at a time. Hug someone if you can. Give to people in need. Help others. Don’t wait till tomorrow to do something - LIVE YOUR LIFE.

Nick tragically passed away in July following a 95-day battle with COVID-19

"Thank you to everyone who supported me this year. Thank you for everything you taught me. I wish you all a very healthy, safe and Happy New Year."

Amanda's fans were moved by her words, taking to the comments section to express their well-wishes for the star. "Sending you love and strength! You have taught me tremendous life lessons this year, you are a gift. Always praying for you and your Elvito", one wrote.

The Talk star Amanda told fans never to take life for granted

Another poignant comment read: "Wishing you and Elvis peace, strength, and every happiness. I love following you on your journey as it inspires my own. Happy New Year lady." A third person shared: "You are our gift. Nick is forever. Elvito is a miracle. WE LOVE YOU."

Amanda wed Nick in 2017 and the pair welcomed little Elvis in 2019.

Following Nick's passing, brave Amanda said at the time: "God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth.

