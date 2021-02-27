Amanda Kloots shows off toned physique in series of stunning workout outfits

Fans have been used to seeing Amanda Kloots showing off her gorgeous daily outfits for The Talk recently.

But over the weekend, the fitness fanatic decided to change it up and share with fans on Instagram "her favourite activewear" in a series of stunning snaps.

The TV star looked incredible as she posed up a storm in three different sportswear looks. While she opted for a chic black two-piece for one snap, in another she could be seen mint gree tie-dye sweatsuit.

WATCH: Amanda Kloots' son has the best reaction to homeschooling

The third saw the mum-of-one don a stand-out bright pink sports bra and leggings which showed off her amazing physique. In all three, Amanda looked the picture of health and could be seen beaming from ear-to-ear.

Amanda showed off her amazing gym-toned body

Fans rushed to compliment Amanda on her looks, and the post's comment section was quickly filled with flame emojis and love heart eyes. "You look so cute in all of these", said one fan while another said: "LOVE the outfits and seeing you smile."

Amanda certainly has reason to smile, just last week she shared with fans the happy news that six months on from losing her husband Nick Cordero to coronavirus, she has had her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

"I just got my COVID 19 vaccine!" she wrote under a snap shared to Instagram, before going on to explain how she was able to secure her jab early. "I went to a site and waited in my car until all appointments were over in hopes that they had any extra vaccines. I was fully prepared to be turned away, but they said they had enough tonight for everyone waiting."

The Talk host could be seen smiling in the snaps shared to Instagram

Amanda looked ecstatic from behind a mask emblazoned with the name of her one-year-old son, Elvis, as she had her jab at a drive-through clinic in Los Angeles.

"I cannot tell you how emotional I was and still am right now. I had Elvis beside me and Live Your Life playing in the car," she continued. "I have been terrified since Nick has passed, as a single mother of getting this virus and now I am one step closer."

Amanda and Broadway star Nick tied the knot in September 2017 and welcomed their son in 2019. In March the following year, Nick was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA in a critical condition. Tragically on 5 July 2020, after 95 days in hospital, he passed away at the age of 41.

