Amanda Kloots emotional as she gets Covid-19 vaccine following husband's death The Talk host lost husband Nick Cordero to coronavirus in July

Amanda Kloots has a reason to celebrate this weekend - she's just received her Covid vaccine!

The 38-year-old took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that six months on from losing her husband Nick Cordero to the deadly virus, she has had her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine after taking her chance at a vaccination centre.

The Talk host looked ecstatic from behind a mask emblazoned with the name of her one-year-old son, Elvis, as she had her jab at a drive-through clinic in Los Angeles.

WATCH: Amanda Kloots' son has the best reaction to homeschooling

"I just got my COVID 19 vaccine!" she wrote under the photo before going on to explain how she was able to secure her jab early.

"I went to a site and waited in my car until all appointments were over in hopes that they had any extra vaccines. I was fully prepared to be turned away, but they said they had enough tonight for everyone waiting."

Amanda received her vaccination jab on Friday

"I cannot tell you how emotional I was and still am right now. I had Elvis beside me and Live Your Life playing in the car," she continued. "I have been terrified since Nick has passed, as a single mother of getting this virus and now I am one step closer."

However, not long after sharing the happy news, the mum-of-one was forced to defend herself after some followers questioned how she was able to get the jab given that only essential workers and people over 65 years old are eligible to book appointments in LA at the moment.

She became emotional as she took to Instagram Stories to reiterate how she came to receive the vaccine, explaining that the dose she got would have been otherwise discarded. "Instead of being thrown out, they were put into an arm, an arm of a surviving single mother that deserves to have an extra vaccine that would have been thrown in the trash," she said passionately.

Amanda's husband Nick sadly died from coronavirus complications last year

Amanda and Broadway star Nick tied the knot in September 2017 and welcomed their son in 2019.

In March the following year, Nick was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA in a critical condition. Tragically on 5 July 2020, after 95 days in hospital, he passed away at the age of 41.

